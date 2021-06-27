EDITORIAL: S.C. can do better in fight vs. COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control reports that South Carolina is 45th among the states in administering the number of COVID-19 vaccinations it has received.
South Carolina has received 5.2 million doses but has administered just a fraction more than 4 million for a percentage of 77.1. By contrast, New Mexico leads the nation by administering 98% of the 2.3 million doses it has received.
Nationally, the CDC reports, more than 84% of the distributed vaccinations have been administered, with more than 150 million people being fully vaccinated.
In South Carolina, nearly 1.75 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But that is only 40% of the state’s population, meaning there is work to do to get more shots in arms.
Convincing more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is proving difficult, with the state a long way from the DHEC goal of at least 70% of the population protected against the coronavirus.
“We have a lot to be proud of and, at the same time, it’s fair to say we have a lot more work to do,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “For the past 17 months, I’ve been part of our state’s COVID-19 response, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time to overcome this devastating disease. I’ve watched South Carolinians care for each other and come together in ways rarely seen before. Now is the time for us all to band together once more and end this pandemic by encouraging our unvaccinated neighbors to get their shots.”
Convincing more people to get vaccinated starts with some CDC answers to questions to dispel myths.
Can receiving a COVID-19 vaccine cause you to be magnetic? No. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection.
Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day? Yes. If you are trying to become pregnant now or want to get pregnant in the future, you may get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to you. There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy.
Can CDC mandate that I get a COVID-19 vaccine? No. The federal government does not mandate vaccination for people. Additionally, CDC does not maintain or monitor a person’s vaccination records.
After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, will I test positive for COVID-19 on a viral test? No. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection. Neither can any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials in the United States.
Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19? No. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines or COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.
Though South Carolina and most other states are quickly returning to “normal” as the coronavirus pandemic recedes, there remains the possibility that the virus and its variants could re-emerge in a big way. The best way to ensure that they do not is to get a big majority of people vaccinated.
Do your part. Get the shot/shots.
As DHEC’s Traxler puts it: “I lost someone very dear to me to COVID-19. We have all lost so much in some way over the past year. The only way to end this pandemic once and for all is to roll up our sleeves and get our shots. For those of you who are one of the 140 million fully vaccinated Americans – thank you. I encourage you to tell your story, talk with your friends and family, share fact-based information and help all of us put COVID-19 behind us.”