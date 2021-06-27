EDITORIAL: S.C. can do better in fight vs. COVID-19

Convincing more people to get vaccinated starts with some CDC answers to questions to dispel myths.

Can receiving a COVID-19 vaccine cause you to be magnetic? No. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection.

Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day? Yes. If you are trying to become pregnant now or want to get pregnant in the future, you may get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to you. There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy.

Can CDC mandate that I get a COVID-19 vaccine? No. The federal government does not mandate vaccination for people. Additionally, CDC does not maintain or monitor a person’s vaccination records.

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, will I test positive for COVID-19 on a viral test? No. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection. Neither can any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials in the United States.