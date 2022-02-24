EDITORIAL: S.C. can agree on combating domestic violence

If you think of domestic violence only in terms of impact on individual lives, think again.

A study conducted by a University of South Carolina economist puts a big price tag on the economic impact of domestic violence in a state that consistently ranks among the worst in the nation for violence against women.

The report, commissioned by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage, states that domestic violence cost the state $358.4 million in 2020. The study found that 82,739 South Carolinians each year will be victims of intimate partner violence.

In announcing results of the study, Dr. Joseph Von Nessen of the Darla Moore School of Business said the $358.4 million figure includes both explicit costs of domestic violence as well as what he called the “hidden cost.”

Explicit costs involve program initiatives like shelters, general support mechanisms for victim support and public awareness, health care and law enforcement costs, he said.

But the hidden costs are financial impacts most people don’t think about.

“This simply refers to the harm and general well-being of the victims themselves and their families not being able to return to their normal lives either temporarily or permanently,” Von Nessen said. “But the study does examine worker productivity losses associated with domestic violence in South Carolina as a means to provide a conservative estimate of what this may look like. Again, a way to provide one measure of the hidden costs and we estimate that that totals about $153 million annually for South Carolina, which represents about 43% of the total cost of domestic violence in the state.”

Von Nessen called for better measures to prevent domestic violence. “This is truly a statewide issue that we have to have to address and to take seriously."

And the coronavirus pandemic has made the problem even worse, with some even calling domestic violence a pandemic within the pandemic.

Dr. Arthur Bregman, M.D., a psychiatry specialist in Coral Gables, Florida, cites American Journal of Emergency Medicine numbers showing a 25-33% increase in domestic violence since the start of the pandemic.

“I’ve seen it at my own practice. The problems of COVID have created a lot of mental friction in and between people. Domestic violence can include violence between a romantic couple, elder abuse, and child abuse. While there are other ways domestic violence occurs, these are the three big ones.

"First social isolation and distancing took away peoples’ usual social support systems. Whereas a victim might have had friends and distant relatives to go to for comfort and help, they were suddenly thrust into a closed off habitation with abusers.

“Even with vaccines and the re-starting of public life, families still face financial troubles, new stressors they’ve never seen before, and almost as much uncertainty as there was last year. All of this COVID strife has led to the exacerbation of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and skyrocketing levels of substance abuse. These together create a fertile environment for domestic violence."

“Abusers essentially use the pandemic’s consequences to victimize. Domestic violence often occurs in settings where one individual has authoritative power over the others like a parent, overbearing partner, or nefarious caretaker. Over the past two years they've had more chances for violence as people isolate and fear/stress pervades their mindset. It causes regression to intemperate behaviors many might have been suppressing and mixed with substance abuse or a serious mental disorder it can wreak havoc in close quarters.”

But the culture of silence may be starting to change.

“Police reports, domestic abuse hotlines calls, and even at our psychiatry practice, there’s been a marked increase in domestic violence victims seeking support since early 2020.This uptick is jarring but luckily these avenues are exactly where domestic violence sufferers need to go for professional help. One cannot stress enough the importance of seeking professional help in these situations."

South Carolina is working to raise awareness of domestic violence as a major problem in this state, for individuals and the state as a whole. Taking steps to alleviate it is a plan that should find common support among leaders of all political persuasions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0