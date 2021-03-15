EDITORIAL: S.C. battling unemployment benefits fraud

NBC News reported in September 2020 that “fraudsters steal millions from unemployment coffers, adding to pain of those still waiting for benefits.”

That story begins:

“Over $1 billion in unemployment aid is being threatened by fraud in schemes ranging from lying about personal income to sophisticated cybercrime, state and federal officials told NBC News. The main target: pandemic unemployment assistance.

“The widespread fraud is plaguing unemployment systems nationwide, hampering states’ efforts to get money into the right hands. The U.S. Secret Service has launched over 500 investigations in 40 states as part of a multiagency effort to protect taxpayer dollars.

“‘It’s very rampant,” David Smith, the agent in charge of the investigation, said in an interview. ‘Criminals knew the priority was to get that money into the hands of Americans sooner than later. So they just jumped on an opportunity.’”

And now they are getting a renewed opportunity with major amounts of new unemployment aid on the way via President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Keeping money out of the hands of those heating the system is imperative.