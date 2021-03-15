EDITORIAL: S.C. battling unemployment benefits fraud

NBC News reported in September 2020 that “fraudsters steal millions from unemployment coffers, adding to pain of those still waiting for benefits.”
That story begins:
“Over $1 billion in unemployment aid is being threatened by fraud in schemes ranging from lying about personal income to sophisticated cybercrime, state and federal officials told NBC News. The main target: pandemic unemployment assistance.
“The widespread fraud is plaguing unemployment systems nationwide, hampering states’ efforts to get money into the right hands. The U.S. Secret Service has launched over 500 investigations in 40 states as part of a multiagency effort to protect taxpayer dollars.
“‘It’s very rampant,” David Smith, the agent in charge of the investigation, said in an interview. ‘Criminals knew the priority was to get that money into the hands of Americans sooner than later. So they just jumped on an opportunity.’”
And now they are getting a renewed opportunity with major amounts of new unemployment aid on the way via President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Keeping money out of the hands of those heating the system is imperative.
Toward that end, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has announced a step in its fraud-prevention and claimant-protection efforts – a partnership with ID.me, a federally certified identity verification provider specializing in digital identity protection. It already is in use by several states to address the high volume of unemployment fraud across the nation.
As part of the DEW’s initial claims process, ID.me will enable unemployment insurance claimants to verify their identity online using a self-service application. Based on experience with other states using ID.me, around 90% of claimants successfully complete the process in approximately 5 minutes using their mobile phone, computer and a few pieces of documentation that they carry in their wallet. Users who are not successful with the self-service approach can complete the process through a live video conference session with an ID.me referee.
“DEW was one of the first states to implement identity-verification measures when we launched the Lost Wages Assistance program in September 2020. Shortly thereafter, we identified the partnership with ID.me as an opportunity to make the process easier and more secure than ever,” DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said via press release.
ID.me’s identity proofing and multifactor authentication services are federally certified, making them compliant with the National Institute of Standards’ digital-identity guidelines. ID.me is also the only provider to offer a video chat option for claimants needing additional assistance in the identity-verification process, according to DEW.
Though the new federal relief legislation requires all states to have an identity-verification process in place, the good news is that South Carolina, in Ellzey’s words, is “ahead of the curve in implementing this step in our efforts to combat fraud.”