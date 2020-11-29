EDITORIAL: S.C. avoids fallout from 2020 election

Unlike other states, South Carolina in the face of voting amid a pandemic is not faced with unending electoral discord. Perhaps the size of the electoral victory margins, in general, is a key reason.
But there was plenty of room for controversy and problems in an election that featured a record turnout in the state.
Consider these statistics from the S.C. State Election Commission:
• Absentee votes – 1,334,000. New record (previously 503,000 in 2016 GE).
• In person – 893,000. New record (previously 370,000 in 2016 GE).
• By mail – 441,000. New record (previously 147,000 in 2016 GE).
• Election Day votes – 1,199,000.
• Total voter turnout – 2,533,000. New record (2,124,000 in 2016 GE).
• 53% voted absentee. Record high (24% in 2016 GE).
• 47% voted on election day. Record low (76% in 2016 GE).
• Voter turnout percentage – 72%.
• Highest turnout percentage since 2008 GE (76%).
• Second highest turnout percentage in the last 25 years.
First, credit is due election officials in South Carolina.
An election commission resolution thanked "county and state election officials and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to creating and enacting plans to provide safe and accessible registration and voting opportunities for every citizen."
"Faced with extraordinary challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and county election officials worked tirelessly to adapt to new voting laws and set up safe voting processes,” said John Wells, chairman of the commission. “As a result, the 2020 general election was conducted safely and securely, all while seeing the largest number of voters in South Carolina election history. We thank the voters across South Carolina for their patience and enthusiasm under unprecedented circumstances.”
Yet South Carolina, like other states, must examine what elections will be like in a post-pandemic world.
Foremost is the need for the General Assembly to adopt a period of early in-person voting. The numbers exercising the option in 2020 speak volumes about expanding access and interest. And taking so many people out of lines on Election Day is a decided positive.
Absentee voting regulations should remain. So-called mail-in ballots should be regulated by rules requiring that a ballot be requested by the voter before it is sent. (The requirement for a witness signature on a returned ballot is subject to debate but likely will remain given the sentiments of a heavily GOP legislature in favor of retaining the requirement as it did in 2020.)
Election Day voter registration, relaxed voter ID standards and expanded mailing of ballots will be put on the table, likely as part of a national debate over standardizing election regulations across the states. While the Constitution gives states the power to run elections, it does not render the federal government powerless in having a say in federal elections.
South Carolina should not close eyes to recommendations for improvement, but making wholesale changes to a system that works well should come with great deliberation.
Disenfranchisement of any voter is wrong, but ensuring that every vote is legal is a priority. If we do not have such an assurance, this will not be the last national election in which the outcome will be in dispute.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!