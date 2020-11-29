EDITORIAL: S.C. avoids fallout from 2020 election

An election commission resolution thanked "county and state election officials and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to creating and enacting plans to provide safe and accessible registration and voting opportunities for every citizen."

"Faced with extraordinary challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and county election officials worked tirelessly to adapt to new voting laws and set up safe voting processes,” said John Wells, chairman of the commission. “As a result, the 2020 general election was conducted safely and securely, all while seeing the largest number of voters in South Carolina election history. We thank the voters across South Carolina for their patience and enthusiasm under unprecedented circumstances.”

Yet South Carolina, like other states, must examine what elections will be like in a post-pandemic world.

Foremost is the need for the General Assembly to adopt a period of early in-person voting. The numbers exercising the option in 2020 speak volumes about expanding access and interest. And taking so many people out of lines on Election Day is a decided positive.