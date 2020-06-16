EDITORIAL: Runoffs not perfect but keep them

Critics contend there is a better way: ranked-choice voting (or the instant runoff).

In races with more than two candidates, voters rank the candidates in order of preference. Ballots are counted for each voter's top choice. Losing candidates are eliminated and ballots for losing candidates are redistributed until one candidate is the top remaining choice of a majority of the voters. When the field is reduced to two, the “instant runoff” allows a comparison of the top two candidates head-to-head.

According to Fairvote.org: “Ranked-choice voting makes democracy more fair and functional. It works in a variety of contexts. It is a simple change that can have a big impact. With ranked-choice voting, voters can rank as many candidates as they want in order of choice. Candidates do best when they attract a strong core of first-choice support while also reaching out for second and even third choices. When used as an ‘instant runoff’ to elect a single candidate like a mayor or a governor, RCV helps elect a candidate that better reflects the support of a majority of voters. When used as a form of fair-representation voting to elect more than one candidate like a city council, state legislature or even Congress, RCV helps to more fairly represent the full spectrum of voters.”