EDITORIAL: Rule of law must stand in America

While elected officials play politics, American cities are becoming more and more violent and the danger of spreading lawlessness grows.

President Donald Trump and Republicans contend the president has the right and responsibility to send in federal officers to quell rioting and violence. Democrats counter that the action is provocative and unnecessary – and leaders in some cities even promise to resist.

Let’s be clear: One way or another, violence, whether in the name of political beliefs or just criminal activity, cannot be accepted as a norm. The president’s actions in ordering federal authorities into places such as Portland, Oregon, and Chicago may not be politically wise in the end. But action is necessary, whether by the feds or the feds in cooperation with local and state authorities.

In most instances, there is cooperation between federal and state/local authorities. But in abnormal times, it appears things will have to grow even worse before cities will seek aid. The clock is ticking toward that breaking point. When it comes, people will demand of their leaders that help come from the feds or anywhere else it can be found.

Those saying Trump is acting dictatorially and unlike other U.S. president are wrong.