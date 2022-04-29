EDITORIAL: Rose Festival has overcome obstacles before

This year's Orangeburg Festival of Roses would have been the 51st but COVID-19 halted things in 2020 and 2021. Yet the pandemic was not the first test for an event that by any measure must be called an Orangeburg success story.

As with any such endeavor, there are ups and downs, changes in focus, redefinitions of mission and so much more.

The Rose Festival has been through all that, with its evolution carrying it from the early years, through near extinction in the late '70s and the "big-name" attractions of the early 1980s, to today's combination of events that involves lots of local folks and provides a splendid setting for visitors.

Roses and fun continue to be common links to past festivals, even the first one sponsored by the Greater Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce (now known as the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.) That first festival featured tours of Edisto Memorial Gardens and a community-wide church service and banquet. A year later, a beauty pageant was added, with a craft fair being introduced in 1975.

After nearly being lost in 1977, the festival was rescued in 1978 by the chamber and the City of Orangeburg, with the two continuing to join in sponsorship since. From rodeos to gymnastics championships, to golf and river rafting, the festival continued -- and grew.

Thankfully, the City of Orangeburg has seen fit to continue not only its support and maintenance of Edisto Memorial Gardens but has greatly enhanced the spectacular place.

Edisto Gardens remains the centerpiece of a festival that offers a wonderful chance for people who do no more than visit the gardens to do just that. Seeing the roses is worth it.

Visiting is just what we encourage you to do this Saturday and Sunday for the 49th edition of the Orangeburg Festival of Roses. Enjoy!

More details about the festival and its events are available at TheTandD.com.

