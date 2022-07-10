EDITORIAL: Robinson lays groundwork for success

Gregg Robinson likes the fact that industrial parks will be a major component of his legacy as Orangeburg County Development Commission executive director.

In his 17 years at the helm of the county’s efforts to attract industry and major businesses, Robinson and county leaders on the state and local levels have pursued a policy of making prime industrial property available for prospects.

Since Robinson's arrival in Orangeburg County, there have been seven industrial parks built. When he began in May 2005, there were four.

The county now has a little over 13 million square feet of industrial distribution space. This is up from the 7 million square feet 17 years ago.

Robinson, who is leaving Orangeburg County July 8 to become the chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, cites development of the industrial parks as one of his favorite accomplishments.

"It is having product availability," Robinson told T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski. "It is having the opportunity to win on more projects."

"That is my favorite part of the job," Robinson said with a slight smile. "I really enjoy building the parks."

"The county is challenged and blessed at the same time with it being a 130-mile-wide county and so the delivery of key industrial parks on the east side with S.C. Gateway and, of course, the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. It takes time. It is a process," Robinson said.

Robinson’s time in Orangeburg County is also noteworthy for the county becoming a home to international business. Seventeen nations are now represented in the county, many of which Robinson helped to recruit. There were nine foreign companies when he arrived. There are 28 today.

In total, the county under Robinson’s direction has publicly announced over $2 billion in new capital investment and over 2,000 new jobs.

Times have not always been filled with success and Robinson acknowledges challenges.

"There are peaks and valleys to every project," Robinson told Zaleski. "Some of the most challenging can even be the existing industry that we have here and making sure that we are making the existing base exceedingly successful. It is about the environment we operate because we have to have the utilities, we have to have the workforce, we have to have the incentives. Those are all very important."

And challenges will be facing the county in the future, Robinson said.

In particular, he said about 30% of the workforce is going to retire in the next 10 years.

"We are trying to backfill that as quickly as possible," he said. "We've got to create the pipeline. That is why the colleges are so important, that is why the technical colleges are so important. We've got to create that environment in the sixth, seventh, eighth grade so that we can kind of push them into manufacturing."

Robinson says the teamwork that has marked his time in Orangeburg County will be key to future successes. He predicts good things ahead for a county with an ideal location for development.

As it happens, Robinson will be watching with interest. And he will and should get a lot of credit for laying the groundwork.