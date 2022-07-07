EDITORIAL: RMC necessity: Thriving not just surviving

Orangeburg County continues to focus on development, looking to market itself as an ideal location between Charleston and Columbia. A key component of any development plan is showing prospects that the community has quality health care.

For more than 100 years, the Regional Medical Center -- and the Orangeburg hospital under different names -- has anchored health care for the state’s county with the second largest land area, and served people from Calhoun, Bamberg and elsewhere. RMC is a regional facility vital to health care for a big rural area, offering services beyond what is available at most rural hospitals.

Through transitions in the nation’s health care system, RMC has remained viable. The challenges have been many for a public hospital (owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties) that has a disproportionate share of patients unable to pay for services. With an obligation to provide care to all comers, RMC has relied on government subsidies for indigent patients.

The formula today is different. The Affordable Care Act curbed direct subsidies to hospitals in favor of expanding Medicaid, giving those in the program coverage to pay for care. But South Carolina has never expanded its Medicaid program, meaning no federal funds to accompany state dollars for new clients – and no dollars for RMC as it provides care to individuals who might otherwise have been on Medicaid.

RMC has sought help from the state to meet the challenges of continuing to provide care in the face of monetary losses – losses that threaten the future of RMC. But requests for funding to tackle more than $30 million in debt gave way in the legislature to a budget proviso authorizing RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina to explore a partnership.

Charleston-based MUSC and the Medical University Hospital Authority, a component of MUSC, are seeking to enter into a partnership with RMC that would provide RMC with a number of resources, including clinical, educational and research programs with an aim at improving care and the financial outcomes of the hospital. The proposal was the subject of a meeting this past week involving Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils and legislative delegations, the RMC board and MUSC officials. The session was a first step.

Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said when she heard about RMC’s financial challenges, she wanted to make sure the hospital was solvent. She sees linking with MUSC as a way to help RMC do more than survive.

“We are not interested in the Regional Medical Center just surviving,” she said. “What we want to do is to make sure RMC thrives.”

The proposal would keep the RMC board in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain.

MUSC CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley cited the benefits RMC would see through a partnership, including a better market share and pricing for medical supplies and equipment, as well as MUSC's leadership and experience.

Cawley also said another big benefit is in the recruitment of nurses and doctors. MUSC would discuss if RMC employees are to become state employees. MUSC officials say in other partnerships with MUSC, all have been agreeable to becoming state employees.

The relationship would mean RMC’s primary care doctors would have an opportunity to join the MUSC network.

As to hospital debt, Cawley said RMC and MUSC would work together as MUSC has done in linking with other hospitals across the state, including MUSC Health Florence.

The plan has the attention of the two county councils, which appoint members to the RMC board. It appears to have support among lawmakers. And it ultimately should have support among the present RMC board members. It’s not a done deal, but the plan has the potential to be good for RMC’s future as a public hospital continuing to be owned by the people of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Cobb-Hunter is on target: “We believe, given the fiscal situation, the change in the health care landscape, we are going to have to figure out a different way of doing business in order for RMC to not only survive but to thrive.”