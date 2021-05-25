EDITORIAL: RMC must have support of community

The Regional Medical Center’s new chief executive officer says he is not afraid of a challenge. During an interview with The Times and Democrat’s Gene Zaleski this past week, he addressed his new position and the challenges he faces.

David Southerland did not shy away from issues such as RMC finances, ratings agency scores, physician recruitment and plans by local doctors for an ambulatory surgery center, but his most important words were addressed to the community at large about the need to support RMC, which is publicly owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

"For the types of services we provide here ... basic health care needs like acute MI, or if you have pneumonia, or if you have an orthopedic issue, a broken bone, knee surgery, hip surgery, general surgery, urology, ophthalmology, those people who live in this community should come to this hospital and support this hospital. If they go to Columbia or Charleston for these types of services, it hurts the hospital because we rely on those resources."

Southerland said if RMC resources are not used, the hospital could close and the community will lose an emergency room. "That is one of the stabilizing forces for a community this size is you got to have an ER.”