EDITORIAL: RMC must have support of community

The Regional Medical Center’s new chief executive officer says he is not afraid of a challenge. During an interview with The Times and Democrat’s Gene Zaleski this past week, he addressed his new position and the challenges he faces.
David Southerland did not shy away from issues such as RMC finances, ratings agency scores, physician recruitment and plans by local doctors for an ambulatory surgery center, but his most important words were addressed to the community at large about the need to support RMC, which is publicly owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
"For the types of services we provide here ... basic health care needs like acute MI, or if you have pneumonia, or if you have an orthopedic issue, a broken bone, knee surgery, hip surgery, general surgery, urology, ophthalmology, those people who live in this community should come to this hospital and support this hospital. If they go to Columbia or Charleston for these types of services, it hurts the hospital because we rely on those resources."
Southerland said if RMC resources are not used, the hospital could close and the community will lose an emergency room. "That is one of the stabilizing forces for a community this size is you got to have an ER.”
"My main message to the community is please use the hospital and please support the hospital," he said. "If you need to have brain surgery or open heart surgery, you can't get that here. Basic health care hospitalization services you can get here. This hospital will take really good care of you."
He acknowledged doctors play a key role in helping build confidence in RMC.
Local private doctors have not felt comfortable referring patients here, he said.
"Those doctors in the community need to change their referral pattern and refer back to RMC," he said. "Give our new administrative team and leadership team a chance to fix some of these things that may have not been managed correctly in the past."
Attitudes about RMC are tied to an old issue here: positivity. Orangeburg as a community has a tendency to beat up on itself, talk itself down. In so many ways, but particularly with regard to RMC, that has to stop. No community is ever going to progress as long as those living there believe it cannot and do not contribute to its betterment.
As a regional provider of health care, RMC is vital to the future of Orangeburg and surrounding counties. Take it away, and a health care dessert emerges. And the attractiveness of our locale for developmental progress takes a big hit.
RMC board Chair Dr. Caesar Richburg said RMC, unlike a lot of rural hospitals around the country, survived COVID-19. The challenge now is to push ahead.
"I think there are great and excellent opportunities here at the RMC," he said. "Our past is our prologue and our best days are really ahead of us.”
The chairman says trustees believe they have selected in Southerland a leader capable of addressing issue affecting RMC and solving problems. The new leader and RMC as a whole deserve our support.