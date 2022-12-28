EDITORIAL: Revolutionary War sites getting needed protection

The 241st anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs was observed on Labor Day weekend in Eutawville. Many locally know of the Eutaw Springs battlefield and its importance in the Revolutionary War for American independence. What transpired in the Southern colonies and in particular in South Carolina cannot be underestimated in importance. More Americans need to know about these chapters in our history.

From DiscoverSouthCarolina.com: “South Carolina’s role in the Revolutionary War may not get the recognition of states like Massachusetts (Bunker Hill), Virginia (Yorktown) or Pennsylvania (Valley Forge). But upward of 200 battles and skirmishes — more than any U.S. state — took place here.

“Several are indelibly etched into the fabric of the state. Among the most acclaimed is the 1776 Battle of Sullivan’s Island. Fort Sullivan survived the Royal Navy’s cannon strikes because the balls bounced off the soft wood of palmetto logs used to construct the patriot fortification. It’s why the palmetto tree adorns the state flag today.

“The years 1780-81 were especially successful for the Southern campaign with several battles that helped save the patriot cause, including the American victory at the Battle of Cowpens — called “the best-planned battle of the entire war” by some historians — and the Battle of Kings Mountain, considered the turning point of the revolution in the South.”

Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn has led a bipartisan effort to preserve and showcase important Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina and create a new trail linking those sites.

In a rare show of unity in gridlocked Washington, Clyburn was joined by all the GOP House members from South Carolina in support of the National Heritage Area Act, which includes key provisions of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act. The legislation now only needs the signature of President Joe Biden.

The push to establish federal protection over the scores of historic sites has stretched more than a decade, when former U.S. Rep. John Spratt, D-York, spearheaded the measure. Majority Whip Clyburn got the legislation over the proverbial Washington hump.

The Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act will establish the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor, an 8-mile-wide corridor that will span across North and South Carolina.

It will be the third national corridor in South Carolina alongside the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, which was designated in 1996, and the Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which was designated in 2006.

The National Heritage Area Act also extends the authorization of those two corridors until 2037.

“I have studied history my entire life and the Southern Campaign’s role in the American Revolution is often left out,” Clyburn said. “The creation of this corridor, which closes the loop on my heritage corridors creation efforts, will not only show the rich history of the Carolinas but also help tell a more complete history of our country.”

Good work, Congressman Clyburn.