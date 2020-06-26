EDITORIAL: Rev. McMillan leaves legacy of inspiration

McMillan’s ability to be relied upon as honest and dependable led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him in 2019 for the trait “trustworthiness.”

“I've been in and around Community of Character for a long time and been instrumental in helping our school district to adopt all the character traits and to have all the character flags flying at all of our schools throughout our whole community. My whole investment is to help others to be encouraged. I think we have to continue to inspire others,” he said.

And inspire others he did, with an energy that was unmatched.

“My energy comes from seeing others blessed and encouraged by whatever I’m able to do through the gifts and talents that God has blessed me with to help them to have a better life. If I can effect that in any kind of way, that's what I've always wanted to do,” he said in 2019.

Toward helping people have better lives, McMillan was a force in Orangeburg as an advocate for social justice and racial reconciliation. He considered it a mission – a very important one in this community.