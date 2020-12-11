EDITORIAL: Return to online class only choice

• The trend in incidence rate indicates whether the two-week incidence rate is increasing, decreasing or stable compared to the previous two weeks in the county. With an incident rate in Orangeburg increasing by at least 10%, the county has been categorized as “high.”

• The two-week percent positive rate indicates the percentage of individuals who tested positive out of the total number of individuals who were tested for COVID-19 within a county. Orangeburg’s percent positive rate, at 16%, is in the “high” category, which indicates those with a percent positive greater than or equal to 10%.

As much as returning to online learning is not the ideal, the district made the right call. Though the risk to students may be considered minimal by comparison with adults, the schools cannot operate without teachers and staff. Eliminating the spread inside the schools is essential.

And reality is that schools’ post-Christmas operations are likely to be affected by the coronavirus. With cases continuing to rise and predictions of a post-holiday spike, the situation is expected to be worse than now in numbers of cases.