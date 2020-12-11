EDITORIAL: Return to online class only choice

Orangeburg County is nearing 4,000 cases since the coronavirus emergency began in March. As with the rest of the state, cases here are spiking amid colder weather.
The situation has left schools in a quandary as they have tried to return to more in-person instruction, which is the ideal. Teacher organizations are calling on districts to return to virtual instruction for at least the remainder of this year.
Locally, the Orangeburg County School District has done just that as of this week after COVID-19 began spreading among teachers and staff. The district also suspended all athletic practices and competition until further notice after four student athletes tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of their entire teams and coaching staff.
Since March, 276 students and 275 OCSD employees have been quarantined because of the virus -- some due to their own positive COVID-19 results, others because they were identified as “close contacts” to a positive case, or who experienced symptoms suggestive of the virus.
The district reports that the upward trend in positive cases mirrors data released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which categorizes recent disease activity as high in Orangeburg County across all three metrics:
• The two-week incidence rate, calculated by accounting for the number of new cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 people, places Orangeburg in the high category with 246. Counties categorized as “high” have a two-week incidence rate greater than or equal to 201.
• The trend in incidence rate indicates whether the two-week incidence rate is increasing, decreasing or stable compared to the previous two weeks in the county. With an incident rate in Orangeburg increasing by at least 10%, the county has been categorized as “high.”
• The two-week percent positive rate indicates the percentage of individuals who tested positive out of the total number of individuals who were tested for COVID-19 within a county. Orangeburg’s percent positive rate, at 16%, is in the “high” category, which indicates those with a percent positive greater than or equal to 10%.
As much as returning to online learning is not the ideal, the district made the right call. Though the risk to students may be considered minimal by comparison with adults, the schools cannot operate without teachers and staff. Eliminating the spread inside the schools is essential.
And reality is that schools’ post-Christmas operations are likely to be affected by the coronavirus. With cases continuing to rise and predictions of a post-holiday spike, the situation is expected to be worse than now in numbers of cases.
The outlook going forward is better. The coronavirus vaccine is to be available this month, though it will be well into the spring or summer before enough doses are available to the public to make a major difference. For now, the best practices to avoid the spread are social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and being tested.
As tough as virtual learning is for some students and working parents, there is little choice but to follow the advice of health officials and protect students, teachers and staff.
