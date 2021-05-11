EDITORIAL: Retirees can take close look at Orangeburg

It’s no secret that South Carolina, like other states in the South, is growing in population. Early U.S. Census data from 2020 puts the growth at 10.7% over the past 10 years, with the state adding nearly a half million people.

Much of the growth is occurring in areas attractive to retirees, the coast and Upstate locations, but Orangeburg and the entire state stand to benefit. A new study offers some evidence.

South Carolina is been ranked by the SeniorLiving.org study as the No. 10 best state for older adults, with factors being people’s desire for their money to go far, good weather, excellent health care and a social life.

The rank is derived from compiling numbers in 15 categories across taxes and finances, health and medicine, and lifestyle and culture using data from the Census Bureau, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Here are several reasons South Carolina is the No. 10 best state for older adults:

• No. 7 lowest average monthly marketplace premium after tax credit at $116.

• No. 8 warmest state with an average temperature of 65 degrees.

• No. 4 best culture ranking.