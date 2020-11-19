EDITORIAL: Responsibility on the menu at Thanksgiving

"We recognize that the holiday season is a sacred time, and we encourage South Carolinians to avoid indoor gatherings and maintain their commitment to activities that reduce the spread of COVID-19," the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.

McMaster said he continues to believe any orders regarding wearing masks and other practices should come on the local level. And while mask ordinances remain in effect in Orangeburg and other locations around The T&D Region, we join the governor in the belief that personal responsibility is the key.

So rather than canceling holiday gatherings, take precautions, both in getting to the event and while present. The Centers for Disease Control says:

• Wear a mask.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands.

• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

• Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.