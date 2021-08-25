EDITORIAL: Responsibility is critical vs. COVID-19

With around 51% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the personal finance website WalletHub continues to rank states for safety during COVID-19.
In order to find out the safest states during the pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics. The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
According to WalletHub, we live in the 10th least-safe state.
South Carolina’s rankings are (1=best; 25=average):
• 43rd – vaccination rate
• 40th – positive testing rate
• 39th – hospitalization rate
• 45th – death rate
• 21st – transmission rate
While no one should take the rankings as an absolute measurement of how South Carolina has fared and will fare during the coronavirus pandemic, they do again give reason for people to be aware that COVID-19 is still a threat and actions are in order.
Gov. Henry McMaster has been criticized for unwillingness to impose and support mandates such as wearing masks. Lawmakers have been under fire for passing a law that prevents mask mandates in schools. Critics make it seem as though the leaders do not care about battling COVID-19, not acknowledging that the governor and others have offered sound advice on vaccinations and masks and have urged people to be responsible, something no law can ensure.
So as we navigate our way through the latest chapter of the pandemic, what does it mean to be responsible? We suggest that following common-sense guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is a sound approach to protect yourself and others:
• Get vaccinated as soon as you can.
• If you are not fully vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public places. In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.
• In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
• Stay 6 feet away from others, which is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.