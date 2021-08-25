EDITORIAL: Responsibility is critical vs. COVID-19

With around 51% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the personal finance website WalletHub continues to rank states for safety during COVID-19.

In order to find out the safest states during the pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics. The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

According to WalletHub, we live in the 10th least-safe state.

South Carolina’s rankings are (1=best; 25=average):

• 43rd – vaccination rate

• 40th – positive testing rate

• 39th – hospitalization rate

• 45th – death rate

• 21st – transmission rate

While no one should take the rankings as an absolute measurement of how South Carolina has fared and will fare during the coronavirus pandemic, they do again give reason for people to be aware that COVID-19 is still a threat and actions are in order.