EDITORIAL: Respect is a primary trait of character

The Orangeburg County Community of Character is an initiative designed to strengthen residents, families and the community through the promotion of character excellence.

In 2000, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat in the effort to build a "community of character."

The initiative, with family at its core, spurs education, business, industry, faith, government, media and citizens to develop ways to strengthen character within the family unit.

Candace Berry-Vaughn, executive director of Community of Character, is putting renewed focus on the monthly character trait and public nominations for a person to be honored for the character trait. The campaign has added a category specifically for youth to be nominated as well as those nominated by employers, neighbors and the community at large.

For October, the character trait is respect.

The late Austin Cunningham, the man for whom the Austin Cunningham Character Award is named, wrote frequently about character. Some of his words about respect:

“What a glorious character trait for the month — RESPECT! What a wonderful world this would be if we all practiced it, all the time. If adults did. If children were taught respect. How much smoother life's path.

“… The importance of showing respect for people of all ages cannot be overemphasized. Adults expect to be shown it, younger people should see it. Respect today will build respect and showing it for a lifetime. …

“What does the word respect mean? Well, it means, for example, that children don't interrupt elders when they're talking together. It means that adults listen patiently and lovingly to young people's ideas and discuss them pro and con. Where civil dialogue is encouraged. Where people include everybody and talk to each other. Where property is respected and where no one throws junk or litter in the house or on sidewalks or roadways.

“Respect shows in your demeanor, in your consideration of the feelings of others. Where you honor people and their ideas, look up to them — your teachers most especially. You become civil, gracious; you show esteem for the estimable. You have good manners and deportment; pay attention to, accommodate; are attentive and appreciative; display your high opinion when it's deserved; put people on a pedestal. Respect means courtesy, thoughtfulness.

“You thank people. Bosses praise good work. For some this could be a whole new way of life, but what a difference for the better it would make.”

A difference for the better is what Community of Character is about.

As Berry-Vaughn states: “We create a great community when we honor, show consideration and value to people, property and ourselves, and hold each other accountable for a shared value.”