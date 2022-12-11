EDITORIAL: Rep. Clyburn leadership still very significant

The list of those interested in being the congressman from South Carolina’s 6th District has grown over time. Yet no serious Democrat has emerged to challenge Congressman James Clyburn for the seat. That is no surprise.

Clyburn has been the 6th District congressman since 1993. He was re-elected in November to a 16th two-year term at age 82. Before anyone says that is long enough, let’s not forget there are good reasons for South Carolinians overall and particularly the people of the 6th District to be glad he plans to continue serving.

Clyburn is not the first South Carolinian to accumulate considerable power in Washington over a lengthy career. The most celebrated example is the service of the late U.S. Sens. Strom Thurmond and Ernest Hollings. Thurmond was in the Senate from 1954 until 2003, the year he died. Hollings served from 1966 until 2005, when he retired at age 83. They are the longest-serving duo from one state ever in the U.S. Senate.

As with Thurmond and Hollings, Clyburn has amassed considerable influence over his career, having been a part of the Democratic leadership team in the House since the beginning. In his first year, he was elected co-president of the freshman House class and was subsequently elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, then vice chair and later chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

He was majority whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, serving from 2007 and 2011. When Democrats became a House minority, he served as assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019. He returned as majority whip from 2020 until the present.

With the change to a GOP majority in the House upcoming in 2023, the Democratic leadership team of which Clyburn has been a part decided to step aside in favor of younger leaders. Clyburn is the lone member of top leadership to remain, moving from majority whip to assistant minority leader.

The congressman has said remaining in the leadership is important for him and the district as he continues to be voice for rural and underserved communities. One has only to look at funding for his alma mater South Carolina State University as an example of what his presence in Washington can do within the district and South Carolina.

Not to be forgotten is Clyburn’s influence beyond the halls of Congress. He is a top ally of President Joe Biden and is widely credited with engineering the 2020 South Carolina primary win that reversed Biden’s fortunes and lifted him to the Democratic nomination and ultimately the presidency.

Two years later Clyburn is still being looked to on the national stage. Though saying he was, Clyburn could not have been too surprised with the decision by Biden and the Democratic Party to remove Iowa and New Hampshire from their longtime positions as first in the presidential nominating process, replacing them with South Carolina.

The change comes after a long push by some of the party's top leaders to start choosing a president in states that are less white, especially given the importance of Black voters as Democrats' most loyal electoral base.

With Clyburn and others convinced that Biden will seek a second term, the question of primary/caucus order may be moot. But the Democratic president is certainly taking no chances by getting off on the right foot in South Carolina with Clyburn at his side.

So, while there are many interested in the Clyburn role, the congressman has decided it’s not time for him to ride into the political sunset. And even his political foes will have to acknowledge there are many positives in him not doing so.