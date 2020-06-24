EDITORIAL: Reopening adds danger on the road

In the realm of better news from the survey:

• 94% say driving after drinking enough to be over the legal limit is dangerous. Under 10% say they have done so.

• 69% say driving within an hour of using marijuana is dangerous. Just over 6% have done so.

• 88% say driving while using potentially impairing prescription drugs is dangerous. Under 6% say they have done so.

We can only hope that the numbers on driving while impaired reflect people being truthful. And while the numbers or phone use and speeding are not surprising, they are reason for all to reflect on the dangers of the road.

So far in 2020, South Carolina has had 412 deaths on the road. That is 51 less than the 463 at this time a year ago. Still, the state is on target to reach nearly 1,000 deaths on the roads this year. That fact alone should be enough to prompt a new commitment to caution and better driving.

We join AAA in recommending:

• Out of sight, out of mind. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.