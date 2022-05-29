EDITORIAL: Remembrance comes during special moment

In May 1996, children touring Washington, D.C, were asked what Memorial Day meant. They responded, "That's the day the pools open!"

Thus sprang to life the idea for a National Moment of Remembrance, a time when Americans pause to appreciate the sacrifice of our service personnel even as the first big weekend of summer is being celebrated. It is a celebration on the home front made possible because of the people being remembered and honored.

Asking Americans to put the "memorial" back in Memorial Day, Congress in 2000 established the National Moment of Remembrance as a nationwide tribute to those who died in service to our country from the Revolutionary War to the present.

Again this Memorial Day, the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance is asking Americans to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. The time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday.

The moment is not designed to replace traditional Memorial Day observances. It is intended to a be a unifying act of remembrance for Americans of all ages.

As you participate in the moment, you are helping reclaim Memorial Day for the noble and sacred reason for which it was intended — to honor those who died in service to our nation.

More than 1 million men and women in the U.S. armed forces have lost their lives fighting for freedom. We can never reimburse the price they pay. We can summon no words to allay the pain of their loved ones. But we can remember and honor them.

Americans will continue to observe Memorial Day as the unofficial beginning of the summer vacation season, of that we are certain. Yet there can and must be time for that simple but significant National Moment of Remembrance.

