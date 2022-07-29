EDITORIAL: Remembering those who did so much for U.S.

The last World War II recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Hershel “Woody” Williams, received one of the greatest honors granted an individual by the U.S. government by lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Williams, who passed away at the age of 98 on June 29, was so remembered in Washington on July 14.

“Out of 669,100 marines who fought in WWII, only 82 were awarded the MOH,” says Bryan Rigg, author of "Flamethrower: Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient" and "U.S. Marine Woody Williams and His Controversial Award."

Rigg says his research revealed three things about Woody:

• He was indeed a war hero.

• He probably should not have received the Medal of Honor.

• He was a patriotic American who did a lot of good for America post-1945 and is now a strong symbol of their service and sacrifice.

During World War II, Williams served as a demolition expert in the Pacific Theater. While on Guam, he encountered one of the largest Banzai charges of the war when he and his fellow Marines fought off 5,000 Japanese troops trying to break the lines of the Leathernecks and throw them back into the sea.

During the late hours of July 25 and into the early hours of July 26, 1944, Williams and thousands of other Marines held their lines and fought off the Japanese, killing almost all of them to the last man.

Later, at Iwo Jima in February 1945, Williams helped punch through a heavily defended line of Japanese pillboxes, destroying at least two, probably three, and killing upward of a dozen Japanese soldiers. He used a portable flamethrower (100 pounds of gear with 4.5 gallons of fuel that was used to spray flame on the enemy that was 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit hot).

"This act helped his company move hundreds of yards north as it slowly but surely helped conquer the island. For this bravery beyond the call of duty, President (Harry) Truman awarded Woody the Medal of Honor on 5 October 1945," Rigg said.

Taking Iwo Jima was considered strategically sound because, at 600 miles away from Japan, it could serve as a base to launch air assaults and mount the final act of invasion. Twenty thousand Japanese were entrenched in underground tunnels and bunkers on Iwo Jima, ready to fight to the end. The battles on Iwo Jima were some of the bloodiest in Marine Corps history.

The story of Woody Williams is one of a person doing incredible things. So others did, too, not winning the Medal of Honor but fighting bravely -- and in so many cases dying.

World War II cost America more than 400,000 lives. Today, less than 240,000 of the 16 million who served remain.

Just as Williams was honored, we must pledge to always honor those who served our country in the war. The passing of time and the loss of what is called "The Greatest Generation" must not take away from remembering what these Americans did to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today.