EDITORIAL: Remembering them for war and afterward

In 2016, then 93-year-old Harold Ness of Denmark was among World War II veterans aboard the final Honor Flight of South Carolina journey from Columbia to Washington, taking veterans to see the memorials built to honor them.

“This trip to Washington, D.C., was an eye-opening experience for me. I have never been to places like that, and it was just outstanding,” Ness said afterward. “It was a wonderful thing for them to do to send us to those memorials, and they acted like we were heroes everywhere we went. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.”

Ness and others having served during World War II deserve hero status.

He commented about the war in 2016: “We would send out 10 planes and only five would come back and sometimes only three would come back. It would just break our hearts to see that, and it happened on every flight. My squadron commander, Robert Longlois, was on his last mission and he was one of them we sent out, and the last we heard of him was someone saw his parachute open up and we never heard from him again. There were 10 men per plane, and we almost never got them all back. It was heartbreaking and still breaks my heart to talk about it today."

Ness served his country in the war as a member of Operations in the 8th Air Force, 545th Squadron, 384th Bombardment Group at Grafton-Underwood Airfield in Northamptonshire, England. He participated in the preparation of diversionary tactics related to the Normandy D-Day invasion. He later served in the Air Force in France.

Ness is the latest of the Greatest Generation to be lost. The iconic Denmark businessman died Jan. 15 at age 99.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics in December 2021, just more than 240,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today. The VA reports that 234 WW II veterans die each day.

The war was a significant factor in the lives of Ness and so many others. Yet after the war and over a lifetime, he contributed to his country and community.

He owned and operated Ness' Department Store from 1947 to 1989 in Denmark.

As described in his obituary: “During this time he transformed a small, struggling business into an attractive, thriving enterprise. In this personable apparel business, his many customers became his friends. Whether his customers were journeying from other areas or from a nearby neighborhood, they all enjoyed coming to shop at ‘the place to go for the brands you know.’ He served his community by running this family business where one could purchase all their clothing needs, ‘from Johnny Carson suits to dairy boots.’”

Ness also was a member of the South Carolina State Development Board from 1973 to 1977, served as a member of the Voorhees College Board of Trustees and was a member of the Bamberg County Hospital Board for 10 years.

Of note, Ness was the last survivor from a group of four siblings, one being the late S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Julius “Bubba” Ness.

We join country and community in saying thank you to Harold Ness.

