EDITORIAL: Remembering MLK’s message about service

A quarter-century ago in 1997, the Rev. Tyrone Crider of Chicago came to Orangeburg with a message about the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He reminded students and citizens about King and the commitment to social change, stressing that it means more than being willing to protest. It means accepting responsibility to the community.

“Don’t become an engineer to have a big house for yourself,” he said. “But also to help others get decent housing.”

Commitment to others and community is still an appropriate message for Monday’s King holiday, one that makes the day less for rest and more for work in the community.

Harris Wofford, a close friend and adviser of Dr. King and former CEO of the Corporation for National Service, served as special assistant for civil rights for President John F. Kennedy. As U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, Wofford cosponsored the 1994 King holiday and Service Act, which calls for making the King holiday a day of service.

Wofford calls for “a day on, not a day off.” He said there is irony in the way we celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King.

“Nothing would have frustrated him more than people supposedly honoring him by sitting at home watching TV or sleeping late. The King holiday should be a day ‘on,’ not a day off. A day of action, not apathy. A day of responding to community needs, not a day of rest and recreation,” Wofford said.

“Certainly we should celebrate and never forget the civil rights victories won, the mountaintop reached, in that historic decade of nonviolent direct action. But Martin Luther King would want us to raise our sights to the work yet to be done.

“Martin would have considered it a scandal that we have tolerated another generation in which millions of young Americans fall into a vicious cycle of poverty, drugs, crime, prison and death. What would he have said, what would he have done, about the epidemic of crime and senseless youth violence spreading across our country. He would not have accepted our failings in education …

“(The late) Congressman John Lewis and I introduced legislation, supported by Coretta Scott King, to make the King holiday a day of community service and interracial cooperation. This law remembers Martin the way he would have liked: a day reflecting his belief that ‘everyone can be great because everyone can serve.’ A day that brings out the greatness in people, especially the young, by bringing them together to make a difference in their communities. …

“National service is a powerful force for change, not just on the King holiday, but every day. … Service is a proven strategy for getting things done, but it’s much more. As Americans look at each other across a racial divide, our nation is crying out for ways to bring people together. Service is that reconnection, that rediscovery of the bonds of friendship and community that tie us together as fellow citizens.”

Still, service is not something just for one day. It must be woven into the fabric of everyday life. Let’s launch millions more on their own “careers of humanity,” and when you decide what to do on the King holiday, think about King’s words and deeds, and honor him by our own deeds.