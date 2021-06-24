EDITORIAL: Remembering key contributor to art, education

“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” -- Oscar Wilde
Frank M. Mundy Jr. did his part over more than three decades to make theatre great at South Carolina State University and beyond. In the process he had a positive and lasting influence on hundreds of students and upon the community that witnessed performances of the noted Henderson-Davis Players.
Mundy, who died June 16 at age 70, was director of theatre at S.C. State for 32 years. This week, the university remembered him with a celebration of life at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Each year, Mundy directed several productions for the Henderson-Davis Players. Among his favorites were “Home” by Black playwright Samm-Art Williams and “When Hell Freezes Over, I’ll Skate” by Vinnette Carroll.
Last October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mundy was featured in a video interview as part of S.C. State’s virtual Homecoming activities.
“Just about all the students who were in my program were great kids anyway,” Mundy said in the interview. “They brought a lot to the program. They brought a lot of themselves. They were talented. They were eager. They were ambitious. So, they made my job easy.”
Some students -- such as Javon Johnson, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET -- went onto successful acting careers. Graduates from the S.C. State drama program are now leaders in such theatre programs as North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M universities. They are shaping theatre in such organizations as the Actor’s Equity Association, The Black Theatre Network, and The National Association of Speech and Dramatic Arts.
But Mundy was equally proud of those in other fields of study who came through the drama program.
“I was fortunate enough to have people who were successful in the military, successful teachers, successful artists who have done well and continue to do well,” Mundy said in the video.
Speaking via a university press release, Ursula Robinson, S.C. State’s current director of theatre, described Mundy as a pioneer in HBCU theatre programming, as he was well known across the world of drama and historically Black colleges and universities. He served as a judge and a consultant for several different South Carolina organizations, such as The Governor’s School of The Arts and the NAACP’s national talent contest. He provided students with “page-to-stage” opportunities through productions and projects with S.C. Educational Television.
During his long tenure at S.C. State, he created the Invitational Interscholastic High School Speech and Drama Festival, which invited high schools throughout the Midlands and Lowcountry to participate in a play and speech arts competition. Mundy also was instrumental in creating the standardized test for theatre teachers in the state, the South Carolina Theatre Praxis.
Mundy was among the first to take HBCU students to the South Carolina Theatre Association Conference, and in 2012, the association honored him with its lifetime achievement award. He helped facilitate educational opportunities through participation in such statewide programs as the Clemson Shakespeare Festival.
Frank Mundy’s influence lived on after his retirement and will continue beyond his death. If theatre is indeed the greatest form of art, he did his part to make it so.
His successor at S.C. State offers an appropriate summation: “He was a scholar and a gentleman who loved the arts and pushed his students to be men and women of great artistic merit.”