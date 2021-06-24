EDITORIAL: Remembering key contributor to art, education

Some students -- such as Javon Johnson, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET -- went onto successful acting careers. Graduates from the S.C. State drama program are now leaders in such theatre programs as North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M universities. They are shaping theatre in such organizations as the Actor’s Equity Association, The Black Theatre Network, and The National Association of Speech and Dramatic Arts.

But Mundy was equally proud of those in other fields of study who came through the drama program.

“I was fortunate enough to have people who were successful in the military, successful teachers, successful artists who have done well and continue to do well,” Mundy said in the video.

Speaking via a university press release, Ursula Robinson, S.C. State’s current director of theatre, described Mundy as a pioneer in HBCU theatre programming, as he was well known across the world of drama and historically Black colleges and universities. He served as a judge and a consultant for several different South Carolina organizations, such as The Governor’s School of The Arts and the NAACP’s national talent contest. He provided students with “page-to-stage” opportunities through productions and projects with S.C. Educational Television.