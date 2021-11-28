EDITORIAL: Remembering how the lights came to be

It’s been a week since the lights of Orangeburg and Edisto Memorial Gardens began brightening the holiday season. As Orangeburg’s fame for its Christmas beauty has spread, lighting up on the weekend before Thanksgiving has become a tradition. It is the city’s present to people looking to see the displays while home in November.

Children’s Garden Christmas in Edisto Memorial Gardens is a special part of Orangeburg’s Christmas.

It was two years before the lighting in 1993 that officials with Orangeburg’s garden clubs went to City Council with $10,000 in hand and the idea of lighting trees in the gardens.

Through the garden clubs’ work with the city and its Parks and Recreation Department, the decorations evolved into a plan for creating a half-mile drive-through Christmas display.

Local accommodations tax revenue and a grant obtained via the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation helped fund creation of the master plan and decorations. The lights and displays cost $30,000, with the underground wiring costing another $16,000.

The combined efforts of the City of Orangeburg, the Department of Public Utilities, the Orangeburg Council of Garden Clubs and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation paid off in bringing a wintertime dimension to Orangeburg’s showpiece gardens.

After year one, which featured a third of today’s displays, the show got its name when the Children’s Garden Christmas lighted sign greeted visitors. A Nativity was added through local sponsorships.

With popularity came expectation. Children and adults alike have looked forward annually to the promised additions. Children’s Garden Christmas hasn’t disappointed.

In the fourth year, the most ambitious expansion added the pedestrian dimension. Kids’ Walk is a trail along which interactive displays bring the lights to life for children -- and adults. Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether young or old is most fond of the show.

More additions expanded the light show to a major presence on the grounds of the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center, into Centennial Park. And it’s all still admission-free.

Two leaders who helped make it happen are of special note this holiday season. Orangeburg Sen. Marshall B. Williams died in December 1995. Without his efforts -- and those of his wife Margaret Williams -- funding for the project likely would not have been.

And its been two decades since the March 2001 death of Orangeburg Mayor Martin Cheatham. The late mayor appreciated Edisto Gardens as much as anyone and did much to continue improvements, including Children’s Garden Christmas.

To them and today's Orangeburg leadership, we say “thank you.”

As Mrs. Williams summed up after the season of 1993, “Christmas has come and gone and a new year has begun, and already I miss the beautiful lights and displays in the Children’s Garden Christmas. If the other citizens enjoyed them half as much as I did, the Orangeburg garden clubs, the city and our Orangeburg delegation have been richly rewarded. … To each, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

