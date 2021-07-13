EDITORIAL: Remembering her for pageants and much more

Orangeburg is remembering the life of 52-year-old Angela T. Clark, who made history in our community during the 1990s and then moved into a career of entertaining and providing opportunities for other young women.

Clark, who died July 6, in 1991 became the first African American woman, chosen as Miss North Charleston, to participate in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. In 1992, she was the first African American woman to be chosen as South Carolina Queen of Roses, and in 1993 she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss Orangeburg County. In that same year, she was a top-10 finalist in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. She also won also the Miss Black & Gold Southern Region Contest (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) and was first runner-up in the National Miss Black & Gold Contest in 1992.

“Everybody’s not going to win a crown or something spectacular from participating, but that doesn’t mean that you give up on being a part of it. Life is supposed to be about the journey, not the destination,” Clark told T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton in 2013. “I didn’t win Miss South Carolina and didn’t go on to win Miss America, but I still had amazing opportunities because of that.”

A key opportunity grew out of the pageant experiences.