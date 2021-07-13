EDITORIAL: Remembering her for pageants and much more

Orangeburg is remembering the life of 52-year-old Angela T. Clark, who made history in our community during the 1990s and then moved into a career of entertaining and providing opportunities for other young women.
Clark, who died July 6, in 1991 became the first African American woman, chosen as Miss North Charleston, to participate in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. In 1992, she was the first African American woman to be chosen as South Carolina Queen of Roses, and in 1993 she was the first African American woman chosen as Miss Orangeburg County. In that same year, she was a top-10 finalist in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant and Miss America Organization. She also won also the Miss Black & Gold Southern Region Contest (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) and was first runner-up in the National Miss Black & Gold Contest in 1992.
“Everybody’s not going to win a crown or something spectacular from participating, but that doesn’t mean that you give up on being a part of it. Life is supposed to be about the journey, not the destination,” Clark told T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton in 2013. “I didn’t win Miss South Carolina and didn’t go on to win Miss America, but I still had amazing opportunities because of that.”
A key opportunity grew out of the pageant experiences.
Clark was noticed by a producer during the Miss South Carolina Pageant at the age of 24. The producer worked on shows across the nation, including on cruise lines.
“He was in the audience at the pageant. He approached me afterward and asked if I would be interested in traveling and performing,” she said. “He offered me a job working on cruise ships, and I’ve been doing that for 20 years” – traveling to more than 76 countries in her entertainment career.
“I don’t know if I would have ever been able to visit as many places as I have if I had not been seen in that pageant. So I feel so fortunate that I have this blessing and this opportunity to expose people in Orangeburg to these opportunities,” she said.
After her career as a singer/entertainer, Clark wanted to provide similar opportunities for other young women. She took on the mission of directing the Miss Orangeburg County and Miss Orangeburg County Teen pageants. Both are official preliminaries to the Miss South Carolina and Miss America scholarship organizations.
Clark, daughter of author and educator Barbara Clark and the late S.C. State professor Dr. Carl Clark, always credited her parents with instilling in her a drive to succeed, which she did from the local to international levels. She will be remembered among Orangeburg’s finest.