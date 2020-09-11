EDITORIAL: Remembering amid politics and pandemic

Some highlights:

• From 1 World Trade Center, the assistant manager of the Windows on the World restaurant made four calls pleading for help as 100 people remained trapped with her near the top of the 110-story tower. "We're trying to get up to you, dear," a police officer offered reassuringly.

• At least two wives, unaware they were to be widows, tried in vain to learn their husband's whereabouts. Neither Port Authority Officer Donald McIntyre nor his boss, Executive Director Neil Levin, ever made it home.

• There were references to howling sirens in the background and static buzz on the phone lines, and callers repeatedly spoke over each other after the plane crashed into the first tower at 8:46 a.m.

• "Yo, I've got dozens of bodies, people just jumping from the top of the building onto … in front of One World Trade," says a male caller. "People. Bodies are just coming from out of the sky. … up top of the building."

"Bodies?" replied a female operator.

• For some, there was the relief of breathing in the temporarily fresh air. "I'm alive, Dennis," said one anonymous male. "I'm outside the building and I'm healthy."