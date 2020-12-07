 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Remembering America's days of infamy
EDITORIAL: Remembering America's days of infamy

Pearl Harbor

Pictured is the USS Shaw exploding at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

 AP FILE PHOTO

Pearl Harbor

The U.S. declared war on Japan on Dec. 8, 1941, following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. Japan’s attack lasted just one hour and 15 minutes but managed to inflict heavy damage upon the U.S. Pacific fleet, including killing 2,403 people (68 of whom were civilians), disabling 112 watercraft and 164 aircraft, and sinking six battleships. The USS Arizona is still on the ocean floor of Pearl Harbor with the entire crew on board.

Three days after declaring war on Japan, the U.S. declared war on Germany and Italy.

Today’s anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor comes as many Americans of subsequent generations are more familiar with another surprise attack.

It’s been more than 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Many are the parallels between the events of that Day of Infamy 79 years ago and the modern-day infamy of Sept. 11, 2001. Most notable is the unity sparked in a nation under attack.

When Japanese forces attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, 2,390 Americans died.

The attacks of Sept. 11 in Washington and New York took twice the number of lives. The attacks took generations unaccustomed to war and opened the eyes of a nation. Our president, like Franklin Roosevelt in 1941, promised a war to save our way of life. President George W. Bush said it would be a long, protracted war against terrorism. He was right.

With U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan, some doubt American resolve and unity. The wars sparked divisions, but remember, we are Americans, a people committed to preserving freedom and our way of life in the face of enemies that would destroy both.

Looking at photographs and film of Sept. 11 should be enough to convince doubters of American resolve.

And remembering the sacrifices of those who gave their lives on the Day of Infamy on Dec. 7, 1941, and in the years of war that followed is another reason for Americans to say a collective “thank you” to those who served then and those who serve now.

