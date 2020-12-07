EDITORIAL: Remembering America's days of infamy

Today’s anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor comes as many Americans of subsequent generations are more familiar with another surprise attack.

It’s been more than 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Many are the parallels between the events of that Day of Infamy 79 years ago and the modern-day infamy of Sept. 11, 2001. Most notable is the unity sparked in a nation under attack.

When Japanese forces attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, 2,390 Americans died.

The attacks of Sept. 11 in Washington and New York took twice the number of lives. The attacks took generations unaccustomed to war and opened the eyes of a nation. Our president, like Franklin Roosevelt in 1941, promised a war to save our way of life. President George W. Bush said it would be a long, protracted war against terrorism. He was right.

With U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan, some doubt American resolve and unity. The wars sparked divisions, but remember, we are Americans, a people committed to preserving freedom and our way of life in the face of enemies that would destroy both.