EDITORIAL: Religion plays primary role for presidents

Today is Presidents Day, an observance born of honoring two of the greatest U.S. leaders, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It has become a day to recognize all U.S. presidents.

Amid the political turmoil of our time, this Monday is a day to look at the foundation that made Washington, Lincoln and others great leaders.

The first president helped structure our nation. Lincoln helped hold it together. The men were very different, but shared a common bond in religion. It’s been the same with nearly every president.

It is the commitment to religion by Washington, Lincoln and the other presidents that must be put into perspective. Our founding fathers and leaders of the past were religious people. They would expect our system to respect the rights of all but never unduly hinder the practice of religion.

A former adviser to President Richard Nixon and a St. Matthews native, the late Harry Shuler Dent wrote about the relationship between church and state. As a Christian layman in the years after his political career, Dent wrote from a unique perspective about the subject, including what is called “civil religion.”