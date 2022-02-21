EDITORIAL: Religion plays primary role for presidents

Today is Presidents Day, an observance born of honoring two of the greatest U.S. leaders, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It has become a day to recognize all U.S. presidents.

Amid the political turmoil of our time, this Monday is a day to look at the foundation that made Washington, Lincoln and others great leaders.

The first president helped structure our nation. Lincoln helped hold it together. The men were very different, but shared a common bond in religion. It’s been the same with nearly every president.

It is the commitment to religion by Washington, Lincoln and the other presidents that must be put into perspective. Our founding fathers and leaders of the past were religious people. They would expect our system to respect the rights of all but never unduly hinder the practice of religion.

A former adviser to President Richard Nixon and a St. Matthews native, the late Harry Shuler Dent wrote about the relationship between church and state. As a Christian layman in the years after his political career, Dent wrote from a unique perspective about the subject, including what is called “civil religion.”

“Civil religion is a way of thinking which makes sacred a political arrangement or governmental system that provides a religious image of that society for many of the people. It is denoted as civil, public, political or societal religion or as public piety.

“Some would say that it is the general faith of a community or nation that focuses on widely held beliefs about the history and destiny of that people. It amounts to putting a political twist on religion, or visa versa. Usually this is not done by a specific denomination.

“In America we call it God and Country religion. Some folks are so big on God and Country religion that they are really emphasizing Country and God more than God and Country. I once did this.

“Civil religion has no central authority or formal organization as such. However, ‘God,’ whichever god that may be, is usually the focus along with the country or community. In the USA, the authority figure is usually the president. ...”

Writing in The Times and Democrat, Dent recommended a book titled “Civil Religion and the Presidency” and his own “Right vs. Wrong.” In these books is a special focus on the private faith and public accomplishments of nine presidents: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard M. Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Importantly, the books note that all presidents have been friendly to religion.

As Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas once aptly observed in a Supreme Court decision: “We are a religious people whose institutions presuppose a Supreme Being.”

