EDITORIAL: Reducing speeds on S.C. highways grows as priority

South Carolina traffic deaths are down from this time a year ago, but before you think there is any kind of good news from the state’s highways, know that more than 500 people have been killed.

The toll is not something new. Research has named the top 10 states with the most dangerous roads in the United States. With a rating of 9.59 out of 10, South Carolina is tied with Arkansas as second-most dangerous behind only Mississippi.

The research from 1-800-Injured, a medical and legal referral network, revealed about South Carolina has 1.97 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled and 27.24 fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers.

South Carolina is fourth in the country with the most road fatalities with a rate of 20.79 per 100,000 people.

The state’s law enforcement agencies are focused on reducing the carnage.

South Carolina joined five other Southern states this week in “Operation Southern Slow Down.” Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the speed enforcement and education campaign is being conducted in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

State troopers and local law enforcement officers are concentrating enforcement on interstates and state highways to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit. Law enforcement in the Southeast and across the nation have seen a substantial increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds over 100 mph in the past two years.

In the same time frame, the United States has seen an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Despite a 22% decline in total traffic crashes and an 11% decrease in the number of miles traveled in the country in 2020, the number of people killed in crashes in the U.S. increased by 6.6% compared to 2019.

Speed was a factor in 29% of total traffic fatalities in 2020, a 3% increase from the previous year. The number of people killed in crashes involving speeding increased by 17% in 2020.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed."

Operation Southern Slow Down began in 2017. Through 2020, traffic deaths in the five states participating in the enforcement campaign decreased 2% from the week before to the week of the crackdown, while speed-related traffic deaths dropped 14% during the same time.

If you’ve spent any time driving on interstates, you’ll know the law officers are right about people driving at excessive speeds. The focus on slowing them down is warranted.

Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, should be speaking for all when he says: “The majority of people driving in a safe and legal manner should not have to worry about their safety from selfish drivers who show no regard for their safety and the safety of others with their disregard for speed limits and other highway safety laws.”