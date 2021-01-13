EDITORIAL: Reducing road deaths 2021 priority

The new year on the roads has already claimed two lives in Orangeburg County. That's not the beginning we had hoped for after a year that saw traffic deaths increase in the state despite what had been expected to be a decline because of less traffic due to the pandemic.

New statistics from autoinsurance.org show South Carolina ranked first in 2020 for the worst state for traffic-related fatalities, with a 1.78 fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. It is the third year in a row the organization’s annual study has found “troubling stats for South Carolina drivers.”

Preliminary numbers from the S.C. Department of Public Safety show 1,018 people were killed in crashes in 2020, 12 more than the horrific toll of 1,006 in 2019.

Pedestrian deaths were up to 174 from 165 in 2019. Motorcycle fatalities were down to 106 from 120 and bicycle deaths stood at 14, a reduction of 13 from 27 in 2019.

And fortunately, deaths were down slightly in Orangeburg County, from 42 in 2019 to 37 in 2020.

As much as any decline of any type, anywhere is welcome, it's still horrific that more than 1,000 people were killed on the state's roads last year.

And already in 2021, there have been 26 deaths, up nine from a year ago.