EDITORIAL: Redistricting should matter to all in S.C.

Redistricting and gerrymandering aren't sexy.

No summer blockbusters or viral videos will highlight the drawing of legislative districts.

But if ensuring that South Carolina is divided into districts that allow all South Carolinians to have a voice in their government appeals to you, well then you'll want to check out this hot new streaming service.

The State Senate is hosting 10 public hearings across the state designed to give you an opportunity to learn about the process and speak up with your concerns and questions as the state determines the boundaries of the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

(The local hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.)

Lynn Teague, Vice President for Issues and Action for the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, will be watching and her team will be using the hashtag #wearewatching to make sure legislators know it.

"Our ultimate concern is one of human nature," Teague said, explaining that the league wants to make sure legislators are serving the public interest rather than their own private interests.