EDITORIAL: Red Cross plays a crucial role in preparedness

It’s time to get prepared for Easter, Memorial Day, vacation, confirmation, graduation, Christmas, or a wedding, but for a disaster or emergency? Oh, no! We have no time for that! We have no money for that! It’s not important. It doesn’t matter because nothing bad will happen to us anyway. Why worry?

Are there more hurricanes and wildfires, more flooding and tornadoes, or are we just more sensitive to their existence?

Surveys show that, as a country, large percentages of the population and businesses are not prepared for a natural disaster, a manmade disaster such as a toxic cloud from a train derailment or overturned truck. We still have children who are killed regularly in house fires because of lack of smoke detectors, detectors that don’t work, or have families that have never bothered to show kids how to evacuate a home, apartment or mobile trailer when smoke or fire is present. Probably every car and truck in America has a spare tire for an emergency, but how many of us ever check it for air? Simple and so important, yet even this simple level of preparedness is too much for most.

Business owners and leaders, first responders, firefighters, police officers, police and fire chiefs, mayors and city managers have the same objections to lack of preparedness: People spend hours and dollars preparing for holidays and family gatherings that they know will happen because they are fun and that is what life is all about. But disasters are not fun.

Talk with family members, discuss what could happen and then create your own safety plan, the things you need to have, the things you need to know, and the things you need to do. Remember your family’s safety is your responsibility, not that of government.

A helping hand comes in the form of the American Red Cross, which continues as a clearinghouse for information about preparedness and a helping hand in the face of all kinds of problems.

You see headlines about the Red Cross helping families after house fires. The non-profit organization is the leader in ensuring the nation’s blood supply. It is on the scene in the face of any disaster.

The Red Cross ensures families and individuals never face crises alone.

To be clear, the Red Cross is not a government agency. Its mission wouldn’t be possible without community heroes and people contributing to their efforts.

W. Daniel Sisson Jr., board chair of the Red Cross of South Carolina Central Chapter, reports that in 2021, the chapter responded to more than 450 local disasters, including home fires -- assisting 1,656 people by distributing more than $350,000 in direct financial assistance following local disasters.

Additionally, the Central SC Chapter collected more than 30,000 units of lifesaving blood, made more than 440 homes safer through educational visits, and served nearly 2,000 active duty military, veterans and their families through emergency communications and critical needs.

“On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible here in the Midlands, across the country and around the world,” Sisson said.

You can help by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a Red Cross volunteer or take a class to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid.

