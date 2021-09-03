EDITORIAL: Red Cross doing what it always does after Ida

The damage left behind from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi is becoming clearer.

More than a million people have been without power; homes and businesses are destroyed; cellphone, water and sewer services are down in many areas; roads are damaged or blocked; and communities are flooded.

Americans will do what we always do in responding to help. As always, a leader in assisting is the American Red Cross, which reported earlier this week that it had 450 trained workers are on the ground with hundreds more traveling from all over the country to help.

Monday night, more than 1,500 people sought refuge in some 38 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross as of Monday had already provided more than 7,000 meals and snacks. Mobile kitchens capable of preparing tens of thousands of meals were being set up with the help of the Southern Baptist Convention. Dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles were preparing to begin bringing food and relief supplies to people across the region.