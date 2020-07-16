EDITORIAL: Reconnecting with Founding Fathers' God

That risky experiment in 1776 secured the freedom of the people and generated prosperity and power in the new land. When the early Americans would begin to lose their way by abuse of their blessings, strong people of God would lead spiritual revivals to take the people back to God and the Bible. Ben Franklin wrote that "Atheism is unknown here, and infidelity is rare and secret."

World War II took America to the top of the world. Then godless communism raised its head as our revival, threatening to take the world for their "isms" of man: selfish, humanism, secularism, atheism and socialism: the gods of man. Then our enemies crashed by trusting in man rather than God.

In the 20th century, and especially the 1960s, more Americans began toying with socialism and big government. There came to be less obedience to and understanding of God's view. With increasing prosperity and power many Americans came to feel no need for God, as had many of God's chosen people in the Old Testament. They had compromised their faith by acceding to the siren songs of their pagan neighbors, who worshipped many gods and "the things and ways of the world." Those were big violations of The Ten Commandments and their covenants with the Lord God Jehovah. These are the same problems that plague our culture today.

But there is a way of escape today as there was then. Most Americans who profess to be connected to God seem to lack commitment. We need a new introduction to the God of our Founding Fathers.

