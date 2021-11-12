EDITORIAL: Recognizing Native American contributions

November is Native American Heritage Month.

Didn’t know there was such a month? Native Americans say that’s part of the problem. Too little focus is given by government, media and people in general to them as a minority and issues pertaining to Native Americans. They contend not enough is known and taught about their history.

South Carolina officially recognizes locally the Santee Indian Organization and the Beaver Creek Indians, as well as the Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative. In addition to the Catawbas and the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe of South Carolina, the others are:

• The PeeDee Indian Nation of Upper South Carolina

• The PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation of South Carolina

• The Sumter Tribe of Cheraw Indians

• The Waccamaw Indian People

• The Wassamasaw Indian People of Varnertown

The Catawbas are the largest tribe in South Carolina and the only federally recognized tribe.

There is news regarding three of the tribes to share during this special month.