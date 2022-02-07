EDITORIAL: Recognition of S.C. tribe in overdue

When he became chief of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe, comprised of nearly 400 Native Americans in Dorchester and Colleton counties, the Rev. John G. Creel, M.D., said he would focus on gaining federal recognition, a status that only one tribe in South Carolina, the Catawbas, presently has.

He now has support from lawmakers such as 1st District Congresswoman Nancy Mace and S.C. Republican U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

In November 2021, Mace introduced legislation calling for the tribe’s federal recognition. Scott and Graham sent a letter to the Department of Interior’s Office of Indian Affairs “asking for full consideration” of the tribe’s petition for acknowledgement."

"As we celebrate National Native American Heritage Month (November), I'm introducing legislation to federally recognize a distinguished group of indigenous people in our district," Mace said then. "The Natchez-Kusso tribe have been a part of this land long before America existed as a country."

"This is a long overdue first step in granting recognition this Lowcountry tribe deserves."

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe was recorded as living in the Lowcountry as early as the 1500s. South Carolina granted the tribe recognition first in 1987 and again in 2010.

Concentrated mostly in Dorchester and Colleton, members of the tribe still live in the Creel Town, St. Bartholomew’s Parish and Four Holes communities.

These communities are not eligible for federal protection or benefits since the tribe is not federally recognized.

The tribe’s chief, Creel, said via Charleston's WCBD-TV that recognition would help mitigate potential impacts of development, which could cut into tribal land:

“Ridgeville is ground zero for development in the Lowcountry area and a part of our community tribal grounds is right in the center of what is taking place. We do not want to be left out; therefore, we are working with some land developers and landowners as well as local county council members to improve our communities in a mutualistic way.”

Creel also said that being recognized by the federal government would enable the tribe “to tap into federal dollars to help enhance many programs that [they] already have in place for [their] people and the surrounding communities, as well as bring in new services including building a senior assisted living facility.”

Federal recognition is important for a tribe living in a rapidly changing area. And it is important beyond just the government benefits.

Dianna “Little Badger” Chavis of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe makes the case that “recognition” of Native Americans is about more than a designation.

“Over the years, more of Native American history has been taken out of the history books. NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY IS AMERICAN HISTORY!!!! Children and adults need to know that we, American Indians, are still here. We want our presence to be known. We want to have a voice. We are just as important as any other ethnic group.”

