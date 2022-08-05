EDITORIAL: Recession or not, fighting inflation key

The traditional definition of a recession is consecutive quarters of a shrinking national gross national product. At least until now.

GDP, a key measure of economic output, shrank for the second straight quarter. But the job market remains very strong, a factor being cited by the Biden administration in taking issue with GOP pronouncements of a recession at hand.

To be clear, there's no hard-and-fast rule governing as to what defines a recession. But the official designation is determined by eight economists who serve together on the Business Cycle Dating Committee. They work with the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private nonprofit organization. They have yet to use the "recession" label.

So believe what you will. You don’t have to tell Americans these are difficult times with inflation eating away at paychecks, even those that have increased. So rather than argue recession or not, let’s take a look at what Forbes.com offers as advice from Adam Strauss for how you can combat inflation.

Buy rather than rent -- In an inflationary period, the rent-vs.-buy decision generally favors buying over renting your home. When you are a renter, your landlord will likely hike your rent at the level of inflation when your lease comes due each year, which might be fine when inflation is low, but it is much less desirable when inflation is high.

Finance your home with a mortgage -- It’s a terrible time to be a lender or a bond investor, as interest rates are not even high enough to compensate investors for inflation. However, it’s an ideal time to be a borrower, assuming that you don’t take on more leverage than you can handle. If you get a fixed mortgage that is as long-term as you can stomach, you are making inflation work for you.

Get an auto loan -- If you expect inflation to remain high, it makes sense to finance your car purchase for the same reasons it makes sense to finance a home purchase. Just make sure to seek out fixed-rate loans extended as far as possible.

Improve your energy efficiency -- If you own a car that uses a lot of gasoline, you might want to think about reducing your future gasoline bills by purchasing a car that is more fuel-efficient or, even better, runs on electricity. At home, you could consider installing solar panels to reduce your future electricity bills.

Prepare for shortages -- Shortages are quite common in high-inflation environments. For that reason, you may want to consider creating and maintaining an emergency supply of non-perishable food and other essentials for periods when stores cannot resupply themselves.

Buy long-lasting, durable products -- When you are looking to purchase a durable good, such as a washer and dryer, buy a quality product that will not likely need to be replaced or serviced anytime soon.

Follow a budget -- Put together a budget and focus especially on the expense categories that inflation might affect such as transportation, food, utilities, education and health care. Think about ways to stretch your budget further, such as shopping at less-expensive stores or bulk stores. Also, consider expenses that you can cut or reduce without affecting your quality of life.