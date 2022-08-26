EDITORIAL: Real danger is to sharks, not from them

Shark attacks always make news.

Most recent is the story from Myrtle Beach this past week involving two swimmers being bitten by sharks.

Both were attacked on Aug. 15, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg. The attacks happened in the ocean about a half-mile apart and police told media outlets there is no way to know if they are related.

Karen Sites of Pittsburgh needed hundreds of stitches. She told WPDE-TV she was in waist-deep water on her first day of vacation with her 8-year-old grandson when she was bitten on the arm.

“I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm," Sites said.

Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare. While millions of people enjoyed the water, just 47 shark bites were reported at beaches in the U.S. in 2021, according to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the University of Florida, as reported by The Associated Press.

Four shark attacks were reported in South Carolina in 2021. Florida led the nation with 28, the group said.

South Carolina is third among 23 coastal states over a decade for the number of shark attacks, according to SafeWise, which looked at 20 years of data from the Global Shark Attack File.

The state has not had a fatal shark attack since 1883, according to statistics from the Florida Museum of Natural History.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 91 million people swim in the ocean, lakes and rivers. Only about 44 people are attacked by sharks each year.

Many encounters with sharks are the result of mistaken identity. When the shark realizes it has bitten something other than a fish or other ocean prey, it most often lets go.

No matter, the fear of being bitten or killed by a shark is an irrationally terrible one for humans. And it is that fear that often prompts the wrong reaction.

Man is killing sharks at a rate millions of times greater than sharks are injuring man. Though sharks killed four people in 2018, people killed about 100 million sharks that year. Most sharks are killed by commercial fishermen for their fins and flesh.

So great is the danger to the shark population that regulations on shark fishing in South Carolina waters are more stringent than the average fisherman realizes, with catch limits on some and no-catch rules on many. The regulations are necessary.

Repeating a quote from The Bellingham (Wash.) Herald: “Allowing man-made hysteria to overrule regulations set into place to conserve these valuable members of the ecosystem would be a horrible mistake. Too often, our first response is to eradicate anything that causes us fear or trouble. … Leave regulations in place and help conserve what is left of our wild world.”