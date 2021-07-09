EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting: Let’s keep runoffs

The New York mayoral election has put a new focus on ranked-choice voting, and not in a positive way. Proponents contend problems and delays with results were not the fault of ranked choice, but the Big Apple story is enough reason to take a second look.
Libertarian Thomas L. Knapp is a proponent of ranked-choice voting. The director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism, he writes about New York:
“Another possibility is that this Ranked Choice Voting exercise isn't going very well because the powers that be in New York City politics don't WANT it to go very well. In a system where two parties continually dominate, and in a city where one of those parties enjoys a pretty firm stranglehold on power, RCV threatens to upset the (big) apple cart. It produces winners based on the broadest level of popular support rather than leaving voters with a binary choice between lesser evils. Party bosses hate that idea. It's possible that New York City's version of RCV was built to fail.”
So just what is ranked-choice voting, which is billed as a better way to decide which candidate gets the majority of votes needed to win than runoffs?
In races with more than two candidates, voters rank the candidates in order of preference. Ballots are counted for each voter's top choice. Losing candidates are eliminated and ballots for losing candidates are redistributed until one candidate is the top remaining choice of a majority of the voters. When the field is reduced to two, the “instant runoff” allows a comparison of the top two candidates head-to-head.
According to Fairvote.org: “Ranked-choice voting makes democracy more fair and functional. It works in a variety of contexts. It is a simple change that can have a big impact. With ranked-choice voting, voters can rank as many candidates as they want in order of choice. Candidates do best when they attract a strong core of first-choice support while also reaching out for second and even third choices. When used as an ‘instant runoff’ to elect a single candidate like a mayor or a governor, RCV helps elect a candidate that better reflects the support of a majority of voters. When used as a form of fair-representation voting to elect more than one candidate like a city council, state legislature or even Congress, RCV helps to more fairly represent the full spectrum of voters.”
In South Carolina, ranked-choice voting could be applicable in political primaries and local elections in which the winner is required to have a majority to win. General elections have no such requirement. The candidate with the most votes wins.
A primary election requires the winner to secure the 50% plus one vote. That means in races featuring more than two candidates, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters is a real possibility. In South Carolina, runoffs are held on the Tuesday two weeks after the initial vote.
Candidates have reason to dislike the runoff process. Opponents of a particular candidate can load up the primary field in order to dilute the vote and force a second election on a day when history shows fewer people will turn out. The underdog gets the added publicity surrounding earning a place in the runoff and then works to get out his or her vote in numbers, knowing the likelihood that at least a percentage of the favorite’s voters will not return to vote.
It is not uncommon for the candidate squeaking into a runoff far behind the leader in the primary vote to make the runoff election very close – or to win.
BUT, South Carolina should stay with runoffs.
While ranked-choice voting (or the instant runoff) is logical and in fact could result in election of the candidate that better reflects the support of the majority, it will be hard to sell to voters here – and those making election law. There remains something powerfully important about selecting the one and only candidate you believe should hold an office – and then voting for that candidate alone.