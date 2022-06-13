EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting: Let’s keep runoffs

Tuesday is primary election day in South Carolina.

Voters will go to the polls and make an initial choice: Democratic or Republican primary. Their choice potentially will have impact beyond Tuesday, with a voter having cast a ballot in one primary being unable to vote in any runoff for the other party two weeks from now.

Runoffs are not without controversy, with ranked-choice voting as the favored alternative of critics.

In primary races with more than two candidates, voters rank the candidates in order of preference. Ballots are counted for each voter's top choice. Losing candidates are eliminated and ballots for losing candidates are redistributed until one candidate is the top remaining choice of a majority of the voters. When the field is reduced to two, the “instant runoff” allows a comparison of the top two candidates head-to-head.

According to Fairvote.org: “Ranked-choice voting makes democracy more fair and functional. It works in a variety of contexts. It is a simple change that can have a big impact. With ranked-choice voting, voters can rank as many candidates as they want in order of choice. Candidates do best when they attract a strong core of first-choice support while also reaching out for second and even third choices. When used as an ‘instant runoff’ to elect a single candidate like a mayor or a governor, RCV helps elect a candidate that better reflects the support of a majority of voters. When used as a form of fair-representation voting to elect more than one candidate like a city council, state legislature or even Congress, RCV helps to more fairly represent the full spectrum of voters.”

In South Carolina, ranked-choice voting could be applicable in political primaries and local elections in which the winner is required to have a majority to win. General elections have no such requirement. The candidate with the most votes wins.

A primary election requires the winner to secure the 50% plus one vote. That means in races featuring more than two candidates, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters is a real possibility. In South Carolina, runoffs are held on the Tuesday two weeks after the initial vote.

Candidates have reason to dislike the runoff process. Opponents of a particular candidate can load up the primary field in order to dilute the vote and force a second election on a day when history shows fewer people will turn out. The underdog gets the added publicity surrounding earning a place in the runoff and then works to get out his or her vote in numbers, knowing the likelihood that at least a percentage of the favorite’s voters will not return to vote.

It is not uncommon for the candidate squeaking into a runoff far behind the leader in the primary vote to make the runoff election very close – or to win.

BUT, South Carolina should stay with runoffs.

While ranked-choice voting (or the instant runoff) is logical and in fact could result in election of the candidate that better reflects the support of the majority, it will be hard to sell to voters here – and those making election law. There remains something powerfully important about selecting the one and only candidate you believe should hold an office – and then voting for that candidate alone.

