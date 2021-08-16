EDITORIAL: Rabies again posing threat around S.C.

In the late 1970s, the county had the highest rabies rate in the Southeast but has seen a decline since in the number of people treated and the number of suspected rabid animals reported.

Vaccination of pets against the disease and avoiding exposure to wild animals are the best ways for humans to protect themselves.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”