EDITORIAL: Rabies again posing threat around S.C.

Rabies is a dangerous disease and potential exposure to it demands immediate medical attention.
The summer has brought reports of rabies around South Carolina, including a raccoon found near Block Road and Norway Road in Norway. Thankfully, no people were known to have been exposed. One dog was exposed and was quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
There have been 42 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2020, one of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Orangeburg County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports as many as 40,000 people in the United States receive rabies post-exposure treatment each year with annual public health costs being upward of $300 million.
In 2011, South Carolina experienced its first human death from rabies in 53 years due to an unreported exposure to a rabid bat.
Rabies is most often carried by wild animals — most notably raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats and coyotes — and in a rural county such as Orangeburg, the risk of encountering a rabid animal is higher than in many places in the state. With deer-hunting season at hand, even more people than normal are in the woods and potentially at risk.
In the late 1970s, the county had the highest rabies rate in the Southeast but has seen a decline since in the number of people treated and the number of suspected rabid animals reported.
Vaccination of pets against the disease and avoiding exposure to wild animals are the best ways for humans to protect themselves.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”
If a stray dog or wild animal poses an immediate danger, call your county or city animal control officer, DHEC advises. If your county or city does not have an animal control officer, call local police or the sheriff’s office to see if they can respond. Typically, animal-control officers will set a trap for the animal.
Most importantly, if you believe you have been exposed to a rabid animal and are potentially at risk, take action.
If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, clean the wound thoroughly with soap and water. Then be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to your local DHEC office.
Rabies in humans is preventable if treatment is received promptly. The treatments ensure the individuals will not contract rabies.
For more information about rabies, see DHEC’s webpage at scdhec.gov/rabies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s rabies webpages can be found at cdc.gov/rabies and cdc.gov/rabies/bats/contact/capture.html.