EDITORIAL: Putting brakes on robocalls a top priority

If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it's a robocall.

If you’re getting a lot of robocalls trying to sell you something, odds are the calls are illegal. Many are also probably scams.

Seniors are primary targets for fraudsters, accounting for 38% of scams. Estimates are that 5 million cases of elder fraud annually result in $27.4 billion in losses.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has been among those combating robocalls.

Most recently, Wilson urged the Federal Communications Commission to put in place measures that will help stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans. A letter to the FCC was signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"Robocalls are one of the most aggravating nuisances on earth. I've received half a dozen myself just in the last two days," Attorney General Wilson said Jan. 11 via press release. "Many of them are coming from other countries, so we need the Federal Communications Commission to take action because there's nothing we can do as individual states."

Wilson and the other attorneys general are calling for the FCC to require gateway providers -- the companies that allow foreign calls into the United States--- to take steps to reduce how easily robocalls have been able to enter the U.S. telephone network, including implementing STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls.

Gateway providers should be required to implement this technology within 30 days of it becoming a rule to help eliminate spoofed calls and to make sure that international calls that originate from U.S. telephone numbers are legitimate, the attorneys general say

In December, Wilson and the other AGs helped persuade the FCC to shorten by a year the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN.

The attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these gateway providers to take additional measures to reduce robocalls, including:

Responding to requests from law enforcement, state attorneys genera, or the FCC to trace back calls within 24 hours.

Blocking calls when providers are aware of an illegal or likely fraudulent caller.

Blocking calls that originate from numbers that are on a "do not originate" list -- such as government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.

Ensuring that foreign telephone companies they partner with are ensuring that calls are being made from legitimate numbers.

The attorneys general are also encouraging the FCC to require all phone companies to block calls from a gateway provider if it fails to meet these requirements.

Still, no one expects robocalls to go away completely. So it remains important that people are aware that the calls are schemes. Here are ways consumers can avoid becoming victims:

Hang up the phone. Don't press one to speak to a live operator. And don't press any other number to get off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

Look out for calls and messages pretending to be from well-known organizations like the IRS. Fraudsters may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

No legitimate business/agency will ask for unusual forms of payment. Unusual forms of payment include gift card, cryptocurrency or wire transfer. Scammers like these forms of payment because they are difficult to trace and you’ll likely never see that money again. No matter why the person says they need it, this is a big red flag.

Report the call to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 844-835-5322 or by visiting www.consumer.sc.gov, then clicking Report a Scam.

