EDITORIAL: Pushing COVID vaccine on kids poses big risk

A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, an action that could put further at risk getting children vaccinated against long-standing deadly diseases.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ unanimous decision has no immediate effect. COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside such shots as those for polio, measles and hepatitis.

But since the panel's decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government's advice on how to prevent disease, this has the potential for widespread backlash.

COVID-19 shots initially were approved under emergency authorization measures starting in late 2020. Over time, the government has licensed many of the shots, but full approval has not yet happened for booster doses or for shots for kids younger than 12.

Many adults are skeptical about getting further COVID vaccinations, and when it comes to children, particularly very young children, the concern goes beyond doubt. The disaster would be adding COVID to the vaccination protocol, leading parents in undetermined numbers to decide against vaccinations overall.

Already, the nation is facing a problem with declining numbers of vaccinations against diseases such as polio and measles that had practically been wiped out by immunization. We need more children vaccinated, not fewer.

The practical effect of the panel’s decision is state and local officials looking to the recommendation in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance. The CDC does not have the authority to mandate vaccines. That power is in state hands.

In South Carolina, Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined other attorneys general in opposing the addition of the COVID-19 vaccination to the list of child immunizations.

“It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation. The CDC does not have the power to require this vaccine nor should it,” Wilson said. “This is a state decision, and I will oppose any effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots that children must get to go to school.”

In a public comment letter submitted to CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky, Wilson and 11 other attorneys general stated: “The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life-threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them …”

The bottom line is, as stated by the attorneys general: “Vaccines currently on the schedule provide protection against deadly viruses such as polio, measles, mumps and rotavirus. Such viruses have killed millions of children over the years, and when children are not vaccinated against these viruses, they are at risk of serious illness or death. COVID-19, however, is different. COVID-19 does not pose the same danger to kids as polio or measles, nor does the vaccine provide the same protection.”