EDITORIAL: Pushing ahead with Community of Character

The Orangeburg County Community of Character program is a success story.

In 2000, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat to build a “community of character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in the City of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support.

Orangeburg County’s efforts have received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

In September 2005, Orangeburg County’s program became a model for others. The first statewide Community of Character Conference held here was an event at which people from other locales came together to learn more about the effort and assist it. A second conference was held in 2009.

The Community is Character campaign in and of itself will not instill positive traits in people, but it educates all, from the youngest to the oldest, about the importance of character traits in daily life. Focusing on character makes ours a better community, and communities that exhibit positive traits are those that are attractive places to live and work.

The campaign has new leadership. Candace Berry-Vaughn has succeeded Evelyn Disher as executive director. Disher has joined the OCCOC board of directors.

Berry-Vaughn, who has lived in Orangeburg for more than a decade, wants to build on Community of Character’s foundation. “I think we’ve made great strides towards making Orangeburg County known for character,” she told T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton.

And as with any new leader, she has ideas for ways to improve.

“For me, I think there’s a little more we can do with engaging businesses. I’d like to do more work with youth development.”

“There’s 17 municipalities that make up Orangeburg County. I think we can do a better job of reaching out and expanding and being more inclusive of all of the cities. So that’s one of my top priorities and goals -- to learn and understand and get to know the other cities see how we can all bring this into one unified operation,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity there to do that.”

She said her experience in organizational leadership, youth development, event planning and fundraising will come in handy in her new role. Plus, she has spent a lot of time assisting her husband, the former owner of the Toyota dealership in Orangeburg, with marketing, community development and outreach activities.

“We had different projects I kind of spearheaded. I oversaw the Community of Caring that the dealership did. It takes a village for everything. ... It’s important to me to, where I can, to try to give back and help make a difference.”

The character campaign’s trait for July is “wisdom.” Berry-Vaughn’s approach to her new position is wise, as is giving her the opportunity to lead Orangeburg County Community of Character.