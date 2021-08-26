EDITORIAL: Push ahead now with tech vs. robocalls

If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it's a robocall.
If you’re getting a lot of robocalls trying to sell you something, odds are the calls are illegal. Many are also probably scams.
Seniors are primary targets for fraudsters, accounting for 38% of scams. Estimates are that 5 million cases of elder fraud annually result in $27.4 billion in losses.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has been among those combating robocalls, taking part in a nationwide public awareness campaign. The social media effort is part of “Operation Call it Quits,” a joint crackdown on robocalls by the Federal Trade Commission.
There is also the TRACED Act, a 2019 law that requires phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. This caller ID authentication technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources. Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, but smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.
Wilson is joining a bipartisan group of attorneys general in saying the deadline for the smaller companies must be moved up. The AGs are urging the Federal Communications Commission to require these companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible and no later than June 30, 2022.
"This technology is not a silver bullet that will get rid of all illegal robocalls but it will reduce them and allow you to feel more comfortable knowing who's calling you," Wilson said. "But right now, smaller companies don't have to implement it until June 30, 2023, even if they do a high volume of illegal robocalls. That's a loophole we need to close as quickly as possible."
The attorneys general say some of the smaller phone companies are benefitting from the extension and are also responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss. Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology in place, these smaller companies are failing to take a necessary step to minimize the continued onslaught of illegally spoofed robocalls that harm residents.
While the hope is the call to the FCC will not fall on deaf ears and action will be forthcoming, the battle against robocalls is a daily one that will continue even with the new technology fully in place.
Here are ways consumers can avoid becoming victims of robocall schemes:
• Hang up the phone. Don't press one to speak to a live operator. And don't press any other number to get off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.
• No one will contact you asking for private information. Scammers often pose as government agencies to gain your trust. Look out for calls and messages pretending to be from well-known organizations like the IRS. Fraudsters may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to someone who contacts you out of the blue. Instead, directly contact that business/agency.
• No legitimate business/agency will ask for unusual forms of payment. Unusual forms of payment include gift card, cryptocurrency or wire transfer. Scammers like these forms of payment because they are difficult to trace and you’ll likely never see that money again. No matter why the person says they need it, this is a big red flag.
• Report the call to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 844-835-5322 or by visiting www.consumer.sc.gov, then clicking Report a Scam.