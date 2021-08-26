EDITORIAL: Push ahead now with tech vs. robocalls

"This technology is not a silver bullet that will get rid of all illegal robocalls but it will reduce them and allow you to feel more comfortable knowing who's calling you," Wilson said. "But right now, smaller companies don't have to implement it until June 30, 2023, even if they do a high volume of illegal robocalls. That's a loophole we need to close as quickly as possible."

The attorneys general say some of the smaller phone companies are benefitting from the extension and are also responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss. Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology in place, these smaller companies are failing to take a necessary step to minimize the continued onslaught of illegally spoofed robocalls that harm residents.

While the hope is the call to the FCC will not fall on deaf ears and action will be forthcoming, the battle against robocalls is a daily one that will continue even with the new technology fully in place.

Here are ways consumers can avoid becoming victims of robocall schemes:

• Hang up the phone. Don't press one to speak to a live operator. And don't press any other number to get off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.