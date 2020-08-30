EDITORIAL: Public owed information from hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the coronavirus, public bodies infrequently had large crowds at their meetings. Now that most sessions are being conducted virtually, attendance is equally sparse. While public officials are by law to do their business in open sessions, there is no mandate that people attend nor take the time to learn what officials are doing.

Things generally rock along with relatively little controversy about meetings until a particular issue raises public concern. Most often people learn about such an issue via the press, which is guaranteed the same access as the public under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

In fact, the role of the press in informing citizens about public bodies and their meetings and actions is specifically acknowledged in the FOIA, which mandates that public bodies inform any media so requesting of their meetings and agendas for said meetings. Such notice, which is to be a minimum of 24 hours in advance, allows the press to inform the public about meetings.