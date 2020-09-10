EDITORIAL: Public needs information from incidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Critics argue that it takes too long to get information in officer-involved shooting cases – if information is ever made available to the public. While we agree the presence of a citizen video from a scene should not be the catalyst for a rush to legal judgment and that investigation with the needed time should take place, law enforcement around the country should do a better job of getting basics to people in cases where their actions are in question.

Time after time in the highest profile cases, it seems that incidents are unknown until a video surfaces. And when it does, law enforcement has no information to provide “pending an investigation.” No reports or documents are made available.

Compare that to other kinds of cases. When officers respond to an incident, they are required to fill out a report that is to be available to the public in a timely fashion. In South Carolina, the state’s Freedom of Information Act mandates the reports include “the nature, substance and location of any crime or alleged crime reported as having been committed.” And though information deemed to be investigatory can be redacted from incident reports, a report cannot be withheld from the public pending completion of an investigation as has been the case in some incidents elsewhere.