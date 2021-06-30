EDITORIAL: Public must demand more action vs. crime

"Judges handing out lenient sentences and district attorneys preferring the convenience of plea bargaining down charges over criminal trials are the problem. Joining them are state legislators who acknowledge allowing mentally ill persons with long criminal records to freely roam the streets is a problem but do nothing about it.

"Just recently, two or more individuals drove through a public housing area in Savannah and indiscriminately fired into residences with guns. If killing people was their goal, they succeeded. Two persons died of gunshot wounds. Six other gunshot victims included a baby who was nicked in the ankle by a bullet.

"In an incident in DeKalb County, a 41-year-old cashier confronted a customer who was not wearing a mask even though the store required it. The customer left, returned with a gun and shot the cashier dead.

"Few should be surprised given the skyrocketing crime rate in Atlanta. Officials say it is 60% higher than it was this time last year.

"Defeatists will argue that there’s no stopping this speeding downhill train. They may have a point if the leadership in Washington continues to open the nation’s borders to anyone who walks inside.