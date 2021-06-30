EDITORIAL: Public must demand more action vs. crime

Realizing that violent crime is a growing concern of Americans and a potential big-time political problem, President Joe Biden spoke up this past week.
He outlined actions his administration is taking to curb the recent rise in violent crime and gun violence. While most of his focus was on tougher enforcement standards for gun dealers who violate federal laws, actions that will have little impact on the problem, the president wisely plans to make it easier for state and local governments to use pandemic relief funds to combat gun violence. That means more money for police -- not less -- and it is needed.
We wrote recently about the need for people to take a stand against crime. While all details are not applicable in South Carolina, the editorial words from a neighboring state make an important point about what that stand should include.
From the Brunswick (Georgia) News of June 17:
"All eyes are upon the courts and state lawmakers as community after community witness lawlessness gone amok. Residential areas are being shot up like in the days of the Old West, and employees murdered in cold blood at the workplace.
"No one can blame these atrocities on law enforcement. The men and women in blue are doing their job, and oftentimes with barebones support from the cities and counties they serve.
"Judges handing out lenient sentences and district attorneys preferring the convenience of plea bargaining down charges over criminal trials are the problem. Joining them are state legislators who acknowledge allowing mentally ill persons with long criminal records to freely roam the streets is a problem but do nothing about it.
"Just recently, two or more individuals drove through a public housing area in Savannah and indiscriminately fired into residences with guns. If killing people was their goal, they succeeded. Two persons died of gunshot wounds. Six other gunshot victims included a baby who was nicked in the ankle by a bullet.
"In an incident in DeKalb County, a 41-year-old cashier confronted a customer who was not wearing a mask even though the store required it. The customer left, returned with a gun and shot the cashier dead.
"Few should be surprised given the skyrocketing crime rate in Atlanta. Officials say it is 60% higher than it was this time last year.
"Defeatists will argue that there’s no stopping this speeding downhill train. They may have a point if the leadership in Washington continues to open the nation’s borders to anyone who walks inside.
"Barring that, there are policies and actions that can be taken and adopted that will yield results, policies like going back to Three Strikes and You’re Out – long-term imprisonment for career criminals. Policies that actually address those with mental illness would help. Anything would be better than throwing them back out on the streets with a bottle of pills.
"Getting tougher on gangs is another must-do recourse. Innocent victims most always get caught in the middle of turf wars, which are becoming more frequent as gangs and their memberships increase in number. These people are enemies of society. It’s time to treat them as such.
"And it goes without saying that the state needs judges who will hand out sentences that fit the crime and a stricter Pardons and Parole Board that will at least require criminals to serve half of their sentence before cutting them loose.
"Violent crime is up. It’s time to get a handle on it. Local and state leaders can and will, but only when the public demands it."